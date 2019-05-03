Dodgers' Corey Seager: Hitting fourth Friday

Seager is hitting cleanup against the Padres on Friday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Seager drops from second to fourth in the order for this matchup against San Diego's Eric Lauer. He'll look to get it rolling at the plate as he has just one hit in his last 24 at-bats, but the left-handed Lauer could present him with a tough matchup, as Seager is just 6-for-39 against southpaws this season.