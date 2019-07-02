Dodgers' Corey Seager: Hitting in sim game
Seager (hamstring) was spotted hitting in a simulated game Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Seager continues to near a rehab assignment, and it's certainly possible he'll be sent to a minor-league affiliate if Tuesday's sim game goes as planned.
