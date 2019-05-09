Dodgers' Corey Seager: Hitting sixth Thursday

Seager is starting at shortstop and hitting sixth against the Nationals on Thursday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Seager hasn't hit as low as sixth since his rookie season of 2016, per Plunkett, but he'll drop in the order against left-hander Patrick Corbin in this contest. The shortstop hasn't gotten going at the dish so far in 2019, as he's slashing .235/.329/.356 through 132 at-bats, so it's possible manager Dave Roberts could continue to deploy him lower than usual until he shows signs of a breakout.