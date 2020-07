Seager went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two RBI and a walk during Thursday's victory over the Diamondbacks.

Seager launched a solo homer off Robbie Ray to lead off the second inning. He added another run with an RBI groundout in the fifth, and walked in the seventh. The long ball was the 26-year-old's second in as many games after hitting his first of the season during Wednesday's win over the Astros.