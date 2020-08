Seager went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Monday's 11-9 win over the Mariners.

Seager went deep in the second inning to cap off a five-run rally with his three-run blast. He would later score the first run of another five-run inning in the seventh as he came home on an A.J. Pollock single. Seager has homered in consecutive games and now has six long balls to go with 16 RBI, 15 runs scored and a .306/.459/.611 slash line in 18 contests.