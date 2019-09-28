Play

Dodgers' Corey Seager: Homers in return to lineup

Seager went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a victory over the Giants on Friday.

Seager sat out Thursday's game with a tight hamstring but was back in the lineup Friday, drilling a solo shot to right field in the second inning. The shortstop is ending the regular season on a high note with a .304/.337/.646 slash line, seven homers and 23 RBI in September.

