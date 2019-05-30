Dodgers' Corey Seager: Homers, reaches four times

Seager went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, a walk and another run scored in Wednesday's 9-8 victory over the Mets.

Seager's first hit of the night was just shy of going the distance in the second inning off Noah Syndergaard. He soon made up for it with another double in the fifth, followed by a leadoff homer in the eighth off Jeurys Familia. The 26-year-old is currently on a six-game hitting streak and is batting .249/.341/.415 with six home runs, 35 runs scored and 27 RBI.