Seager went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run off Andrew Heaney in the Dodgers' 6-5 exhibition win over the Angels on Sunday.

Seager has ridden the wave from his massive postseason into spring training. After slugging eight home runs over his 18 playoff appearances in the Dodgers' run to the World Series last fall, the shortstop has now left the yard seven times through 20 Cactus League contests. Even if more of those home runs begin to turn into doubles once the regular season begins, Seager's standing as the No. 2 hitter in a deep lineup behind standout leadoff man Mookie Betts should put the 26-year-old is good position to surpass his previous career high in RBI (87 in 2019).