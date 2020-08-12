Manager Dave Roberts said Seager (back) is in a "slow progression" in his recovery, but the team won't yet place him on the injured list, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 26-year-old was scratched from Friday's contest with lower-back discomfort and hasn't seen the field since, though he was able to run, take swings and play catch Monday. The team still isn't overly concerned by the injury given the avoidance of the injured list to this point, but it sounds as though it could be at least a couple more days until Seager returns to game action.