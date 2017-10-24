Dodgers' Corey Seager: Included on World Series roster
Seager (back) is on the Dodgers' World Series roster, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Seager will be active and available for the Fall Classic. It's unclear if he'll be in the starting lineup for Game 1 at this point, as the Dodgers may choose to use him as a high-leverage pinch hitter to avoid the possibility of him aggravating his back injury in the field. The 23-year-old went 3-for-11 (.273) with two RBI in the NLDS before injuring his back in Game 3 and subsequently missing the NLCS. He'll take the place of Curtis Granderson on the World Series roster.
More News
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Will be on World Series roster•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Will play simulated game Monday•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Ramps up activities•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Expects to be ready for World Series•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Could play catch Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Condition of back improving•
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...