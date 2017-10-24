Dodgers' Corey Seager: Included on World Series roster

Seager (back) is on the Dodgers' World Series roster, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Seager will be active and available for the Fall Classic. It's unclear if he'll be in the starting lineup for Game 1 at this point, as the Dodgers may choose to use him as a high-leverage pinch hitter to avoid the possibility of him aggravating his back injury in the field. The 23-year-old went 3-for-11 (.273) with two RBI in the NLDS before injuring his back in Game 3 and subsequently missing the NLCS. He'll take the place of Curtis Granderson on the World Series roster.