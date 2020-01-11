Play

Dodgers' Corey Seager: Inks $7.6 million deal

Seager signed a one-year, $7.6 million contract with the Dodgers on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Seager's salary will nearly double in 2020, following a season in which he slashed .272/.335/.483 with 19 home runs and 87 RBI over 134 games. He'll open the season as the starting shortstop for Los Angeles.

