Seager (hand) will travel with the Dodgers on their upcoming six-game road trip, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Seager recently shed his cast and has been fielding grounders with just his glove hand, per Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue, but he is still wearing a splint. The shortstop has been able to take part in some baseball activities, though he's isn't yet able to take two-handed swings. Seager remains at least two weeks away from a return.