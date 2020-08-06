Seager went 1-for-4 in Wednesday's win over the Padres.
Seager has hit safely in all but one game this season, and he is currently riding an eight-game hitting streak with four multi-hit appearances during that stretch. The shortstop is slashing .364/.400/.697 with two doubles, three homers, five RBI and seven runs scored in 33 at-bats during that eight-game stretch.
