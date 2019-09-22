Dodgers' Corey Seager: Key to offense in loss

Seager went 2-for-4 with an RBI triple and a run scored in Saturdays' 4-2 loss to the Rockies.

After Cody Bellinger reached on an error in the fourth inning, Seager ripped his first triple of the year to bring the star home. Seager himself would score on Russell Martin's single for the Dodgers' last run in the contest. The shortstop has gone hot lately, going 13-for-28 over his last seven games with a homer, seven RBI and five runs scored in that span. He's hitting .271 on the year with 17 homers, 81 RBI and 78 runs scored in 128 games.