Dodgers' Corey Seager: Knocks in four

Seager went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and four RBI in a win over the Rays on Tuesday.

Seager plated two runs with a double in the fifth inning and repeated the accomplishment in the seventh. The 25-year-old has hit 41 doubles this season and has produced the last two Dodgers campaigns of 40+ two-baggers, having previously achieved the feat in 2016.

