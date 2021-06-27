Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Seager no longer has a timetable for a return after lingering soreness has emerged in his right hand, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Seager was hoping to begin a minor-league rehab assignment over the weekend, but Roberts said he won't do so until the hand soreness subsides. The shortstop was targeting an early July return from the hand fracture, but now there's no clear time frame for when Seager could be activated. Gavin Lux will continue to serve as the club's primary shortstop during Seager's absence.