Dodgers' Corey Seager: Launches 10th home run

Seager went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in a rout of the Marlins on Tuesday.

Seager went deep in the fourth inning, belting a 392-foot shot to right field. The blast snapped a 13-game homerless drought in which Seager batted .191 (9-for-47). On the season, he is slashing .265/.341/.441 with 10 home runs and 49 RBI in 384 plate appearances.