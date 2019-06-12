Dodgers' Corey Seager: Likely out weeks with hamstring strain

Manager Dave Roberts said Seager suffered a Grade 2-plus left hamstring strain in the ninth inning of Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Angels and will likely be headed to the 10-day injured list, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Seager suffered the injury when he pulled up lame while running to third base on an Alex Verdugo base hit. He'll undergo an MRI on Wednesday before the extent of the injury is officially known, but if the diagnosis is confirmed, the star shortstop would likely be sidelined for around 4-to-6 weeks. Utility man Chris Taylor would represent the most likely candidate to settle into an everyday role while Seager is on the mend.