Dodgers' Corey Seager: Limited in throwing
Manager Dave Roberts reported Sunday that Seager is still limited in the "volume and distance" of his throwing, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Seager is in the lineup Sunday as the team's designated hitter but does not necessarily appear close to returning to the defensive side of the ball. Roberts stated Sunday that, "The [trainers] have him on a throwing program, a progression. Probably not very aggressive but it's what we think is best for Corey." Roberts also conceded that Seager would likely need 10 spring training appearances at shortstop before he's deemed ready for Opening Day. It sounds like the Dodgers' star shortstop is slowly making progress when it comes to ramping up his throwing intensity, but it obviously remains a situation worth monitoring.
