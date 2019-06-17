Dodgers' Corey Seager: Maintaining arm strength

Seager (hamstring) played catch Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Seager was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left hamstring strain, but the Dodgers already have him playing catch, likely to keep his arm strong while his lower body heals. He's expected to remain on the shelf for approximately 4-to-6 weeks.

