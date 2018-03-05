Dodgers' Corey Seager: May play shortstop later in week

Seager (elbow) could return to playing the field within the week, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The young shortstop has been able to hit in games as his time at designated hitter shows, but he's been hampered by an elbow injury keeping him from throwing in a game situation. He began throwing to bases during drills over the weekend, and although he still has some things to check off before a full return, manager Dave Roberts hasn't completely ruled out a return to shortstop later this week. Either way, Seager seems to be well on track to be 100 percent for Opening Day, but his status is still worth monitoring over the course of spring training.