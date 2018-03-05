Dodgers' Corey Seager: May play shortstop later in week
Seager (elbow) could return to playing the field within the week, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
The young shortstop has been able to hit in games as his time at designated hitter shows, but he's been hampered by an elbow injury keeping him from throwing in a game situation. He began throwing to bases during drills over the weekend, and although he still has some things to check off before a full return, manager Dave Roberts hasn't completely ruled out a return to shortstop later this week. Either way, Seager seems to be well on track to be 100 percent for Opening Day, but his status is still worth monitoring over the course of spring training.
More News
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...