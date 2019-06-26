Dodgers' Corey Seager: May return after All-Star break
Manager Dave Roberts said the team hopes Seager (hamstring) will rejoin the Dodgers right after the All-Star break in Boston, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Seager has resumed running and swinging a bat over the last few days and should now begin to ramp up his baseball activities. The 25-year-old was already expected to play in rehab games prior to the All-Star break, so it's no surprise the team is looking for him to return immediately after the midseason festivities.
