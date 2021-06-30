The Dodgers transferred Seager (hand) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

Seager's fractured right hand has kept him out of action since May 15, and after recently suffering a setback in his recovery, he wasn't on track to return from the 10-day IL prior to the All-Star break. As a result, the Dodgers' decision to transfer Seager to the 60-day IL is merely a formality that won't affect his timeline for a return. The Dodgers likely won't be able to outline a clear target date for Seager to come off the IL until he's cleared to resume baseball activities again.