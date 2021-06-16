Seager (hand) is expected to hit in Arizona this weekend and begin his rehab assignment late next week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

This will mark a notable step in Seager's quicker-than-expected recovery from a fractured right hand, which he suffered on a hit-by-pitch May 15. Considering the length of his absence, the shortstop figures to require multiple rehab games before being activated, so a return at the end of June remains realistic.