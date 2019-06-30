Dodgers' Corey Seager: Nearing rehab games
Seager (hamstring) may take live batting practice Sunday and could begin a rehab assignment this week, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Seager has resumed running and taking swings over the last week with the hopes of rejoining the Dodgers at the end of the All-Star break. The 25-year-old landed on the injured list June 13 with the left hamstring strain and should only require a handful of rehab outings to get back up to speed.
