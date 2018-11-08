Dodgers' Corey Seager: Nearing throwing program
Seager (elbow/hip) is close to beginning a throwing program, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Seager is currently working his way back from a pair of procedures he underwent during the season -- Tommy John surgery in May followed by a procedure in August to repair a torn left hip labrum. While the shortstop has yet to resume throwing or running, he's expected to do so in time for him to be ready for Opening Day, barring any setbacks.
