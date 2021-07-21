Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Seager (hand) "feels good" but remains without a set date to be activated from the injured list, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Roberts indicated Monday that the star shortstop could be activated as early as Wednesday, but it doesn't appear that's going to come to fruition. Seager figures to continue ramping up in simulated games until he's cleared to rejoin the active roster.
