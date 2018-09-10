Dodgers' Corey Seager: No longer using crutches

Seager (elbow/hip) resumed walking without the assistance of crutches earlier this month, Ken Gurnick of ESPN.com reports.

While on the mend from the Tommy John surgery he required in early May, Seager elected to undergo another procedure in August to repair a torn left hip labrum and shave a misshaped bone. The elbow operation carries the longer recovery timetable of the two, but the shortstop is optimistic that he'll be fully recovered from both surgeries before spring training commences. He's on track to begin a throwing program at some point in early October, which will provide the first real test for the health of his right elbow.

