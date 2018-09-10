Dodgers' Corey Seager: No longer using crutches
Seager (elbow/hip) resumed walking without the assistance of crutches earlier this month, Ken Gurnick of ESPN.com reports.
While on the mend from the Tommy John surgery he required in early May, Seager elected to undergo another procedure in August to repair a torn left hip labrum and shave a misshaped bone. The elbow operation carries the longer recovery timetable of the two, but the shortstop is optimistic that he'll be fully recovered from both surgeries before spring training commences. He's on track to begin a throwing program at some point in early October, which will provide the first real test for the health of his right elbow.
More News
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Scheduled for hip surgery•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Moved to 60-day disabled list•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Tommy John surgery successful•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Tommy John surgery scheduled for Friday•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Set for Tommy John surgery; out for season•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Not on lineup card Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...