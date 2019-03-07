Dodgers' Corey Seager: Not at camp
Manager Dave Roberts said Seager (illness) would remain away from camp Thursday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Seager's illness isn't viewed as anything serious, but he'll be quarantined for the day so as not to infect his teammates. If Seager is feeling better Friday, he should be cleared to resume workouts, but the illness is still a less-than-ideal development for a player who entered camp behind the rest of the Dodgers' position players while working back from hip and elbow surgeries. The Dodgers remain optimistic that Seager will be ready to handle an everyday role by the time Opening Day arrives.
