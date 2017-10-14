Dodgers' Corey Seager: Not cleared to run or swing
Seager (back) has yet to receive medical clearance to swing a bat or participate in running drills, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Seager's back injury led to him being left off the NLCS roster, and the fact that he's not cleared to test out the ailment suggests he'll have a difficult time appearing in this series unless the Dodgers make a DL move. Charlie Culberson will start at shortstop in his place for Game 1 on Saturday.
