Dodgers' Corey Seager: Not on lineup card Monday

Seager is not on the lineup card for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Chris Taylor is starting at shortstop in his place, while Breyvic Valera is with the team. There has been no indication that Seager is dealing with any type of injury at this point, but his absence from the lineup card hints at a roster move, which could ultimately mean a DL stint for the shortstop.