Dodgers' Corey Seager: Not on NLCS roster
Seager (back) was left off the NLCS roster against the Cubs, Andy McCullough of The Los Angeles Times reports.
In a devastating blow for the Dodgers, Seager will be unavailable for the series against the Cubs due to the back injury he sustained in Game 3 of the NLDS against Arizona. The only way that Seager would be able to rejoin the team during the series is if another member of the team sustains an injury that warrants a trip to the disabled list; otherwise, he will be out until the World Series, were the Dodgers to advance. In his place, Charlie Culberson was added to the active roster, while Chris Taylor is sure to see time manning the shortstop position.
