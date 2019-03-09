Dodgers' Corey Seager: Not playing Saturday

Seager (illness) is out of the lineup for Saturday's Cactus League game against the Mariners, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Ken Gurnick of MLB.com relayed a day earlier that Seager could make his spring debut Saturday, but the Dodgers evidently felt the shortstop could benefit from at least another day of rest. Seager's recent bout with the illness remains a lesser concern for the Dodgers than his surgically repaired elbow, which limited him to just 26 games in 2018. The Dodgers remain optimistic that Seager will be able to pick up enough at-bats and infield work this spring to guarantee his availability for Opening Day.