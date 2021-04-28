site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-corey-seager-not-starting-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Not starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Seager isn't in Wednesday's lineup against the Reds, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Seager went 0-for-4 with a walk in Tuesday's loss to Cincinnati. Gavin Lux will shift to shortstop while Chris Taylor starts at second base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read