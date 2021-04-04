Seager went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a walk in Saturday's win over the Rockies.

Seager hit a double off Jon Gray and later drove in a run, scoring Gavin Lux, in the top of the seventh. Seager has started the season on fire, recording two or more hits in each of his first three games and posting a .667 average through his first three appearances so far.