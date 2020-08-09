Seager (back) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Giants.

The 26-year-old had a scan on his back come back clean Saturday, but it's not much of a surprise to see him out of the lineup again a day later. According to Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, Seager hasn't resumed baseball activities since exiting Friday's contest, but he's still considered day-to-day and a trip to the injured list isn't yet being considered. Enrique Hernandez will start at shortstop in Sunday's series finale.