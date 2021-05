Seager won't require surgery but will miss at least four weeks after fracturing the fifth metacarpal on his right hand, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 27-year-old is sporting a split on his right hand after being hit by a pitch Saturday, and he's now on the injured list for the foreseeable future. Gavin Lux is expected to see the bulk of the time at shortstop in Seager's absence, with Chris Taylor also in the mix.