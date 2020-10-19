Seager went hitless across five at-bats in the Dodgers' 4-3 win over the Braves in Game 7 of the series. He was named the NLCS MVP as Los Angeles advanced to the World Series.

Though he finished the series with a relative whimper, Seager was the catalyst for the Los Angeles offense in the prior six games, during which he reached base at a .400 clip while mashing five home runs and two doubles and driving in 11 runs. The home-run and RBI totals were the most by any player in a single postseason series in National League history.