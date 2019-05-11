Dodgers' Corey Seager: Personal matter leads to scratch

Seager was a late scratch Friday night due to a personal matter, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Further details regarding Seager's status were not provided, but he was able to return to the Dodgers' dugout during the middle of the game. While Seager did not end up playing Friday, chances are he will be back in action Saturday night.

