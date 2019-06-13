Dodgers' Corey Seager: Placed on injured list

Seager (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

This was expected after Seager exited Tuesday's game against the Angels with what was initially described as a Grade 2-plus left hamstring strain. According to Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, an MRI on Wednesday revealed the shortstop is dealing with a Grade 1-to-2 strain; while the injury is less severe than the Dodgers had originally feared, an early estimated timetable for Seager's recovery is still 4-to-6 weeks. Matt Beaty (hip) was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move, while Chris Taylor represents the most likely candidate to fill in at shortstop while Seager is on the shelf.