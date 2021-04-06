Seager went 1-for-5 with three RBI and a walk in Monday's win over the Athletics.

Seager struck out three times and didn't have his best game at the plate, but he made his presence felt with the only knock he got -- he scored Chris Taylor, Edwin Rios and Mookie Betts with a three-run double in the top of the second inning. This was Seager's first single-hit game of the campaign, but the star shortstop has gotten off to a strong start -- going 9-for-17 with three doubles and six RBI over his first four games of the campaign.