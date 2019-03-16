Dodgers' Corey Seager: Playing schedule mapped out
Seager (elbow/hip) is expected to make his Cactus League debut at some point next week, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Seager hasn't reported any setbacks with his surgically repaired elbow or hip during camp, but the Dodgers have nonetheless chosen to take things slowly with the young shortstop coming off a pair of major operations. He finally looks to be nearing the end of the lengthy rehab process, as manager Dave Roberts noted that Seager will play five innings in the field in a minor-league game Saturday and then log a seven-inning appearance on the back fields Sunday. Assuming Seager responds well to playing on back-to-back days, he could see his first spring action with the Dodgers as soon as Tuesday versus the Indians.
