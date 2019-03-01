Dodgers' Corey Seager: Plays in minor league game

Seager served as the designated hitter in a minor-league camp game Friday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. "It was a good day for him," manager Dave Roberts said.

Seager took four at-bats and ran the bases in what was his first game action since undergoing operations on his hip and elbow. While he didn't play defense, the shortstop extended his throwing program out to 150 feet; Roberts said he "really let it go" during the session. Seager remains on track for Opening Day.