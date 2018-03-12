Dodgers' Corey Seager: Plays shortstop in B game

Seager (elbow) took the field without issues in a B game Monday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Seager has been cautiously brought up to speed as he works his way back from an elbow injury. He expects to take the field again Wednesday, either in the Cactus League or in another B game. That timeline should leave him with enough time to be up to speed by Opening Day, and he says he's not expecting to take any extra off days to manage his elbow early in the season.