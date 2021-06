Seager has had no problems in his recovery from a broken right hand, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The shortstop explained Saturday that he has been undergoing weekly scans on his hand to ensure that healing is happening as hoped. There have been no setbacks so far, and Seager has progressed to throwing and squeezing a bat with his injured right hand. He has yet to swing a bat with both hands, though, and he remains multiple weeks away from a return.