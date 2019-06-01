Dodgers' Corey Seager: Provides insurance homer

Seager went 1-for-4 with a two run homer in Friday's 6-3 win over the Phillies.

Seager's two-run blast was enough to put the Dodgers ahead for good, capping a three-run fifth inning. It's the shortstop's seventh homer of the year, but also his third in the last six games. Seager has 36 runs and 29 RBI in 56 games this season.