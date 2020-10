Seager went 2-for-4 with a home run, one double, four RBI, two runs, one walk and two strikeouts in Tuesday's Game 2 loss to Atlanta.

Seager was the Dodgers' top performer Tuesday as the team nearly came back late in the contest. The shortstop has struck out four times over the first two games of the series, but he's still been quite effective over the start of the postseason.