Dodgers' Corey Seager: Ramps up activities

Manager Dave Roberts said Seager (back) has been hitting off a tee and running curves on the field, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Seager's back continues to improve, and the Dodgers remain hopeful that he'll be ready to rejoin the starting nine for Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday. "We're very optimistic," Roberts said Saturday. "Corey really doesn't want to be denied." Seager is expected to face live pitching Sunday and Monday, after which there should be a clearer idea regarding his status for the beginning of the Fall Classic. The Dodgers may choose to use him as their DH -- or as a high-leverage pinch hitter in home games -- if they don't want to risk the possibility of him aggravating his back injury in the field.