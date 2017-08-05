Dodgers' Corey Seager: Reaches base four times Friday

Seager went 3-for-4 with a walk and two doubles in Friday's 6-0 win over the Mets.

It's his second straight three-hit performance and fifth multi-hit game in his last seven, and the hot streak has now pushed Seager's OPS on the season up to .925. The 23-year-old continues his march towards becoming the most valuable fantasy shortstop in the NL -- if he hasn't already gotten there.