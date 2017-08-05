Dodgers' Corey Seager: Reaches base four times Friday
Seager went 3-for-4 with a walk and two doubles in Friday's 6-0 win over the Mets.
It's his second straight three-hit performance and fifth multi-hit game in his last seven, and the hot streak has now pushed Seager's OPS on the season up to .925. The 23-year-old continues his march towards becoming the most valuable fantasy shortstop in the NL -- if he hasn't already gotten there.
More News
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Goes deep twice Friday•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Continues second-half power surge•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Clubs 15th homer Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Smashes 14th homer of 2017 on Friday•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Three hits for second straight day•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...