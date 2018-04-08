Dodgers' Corey Seager: Reaches base four times

Seager went 2-for-4 with two walks and a run scored Saturday against the Giants.

This kind of line normally isn't notable for Seager, but he has struggled early in the regular season after battling an elbow injury throughout spring training. This is only the second time this season he has managed to reach base multiple times in seven starts, and he has yet to connect for any extra-base hits. It's possible this performance is a turning point for Seager, but his health has to remain a concern based on his slow start.