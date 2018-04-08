Dodgers' Corey Seager: Reaches base four times
Seager went 2-for-4 with two walks and a run scored Saturday against the Giants.
This kind of line normally isn't notable for Seager, but he has struggled early in the regular season after battling an elbow injury throughout spring training. This is only the second time this season he has managed to reach base multiple times in seven starts, and he has yet to connect for any extra-base hits. It's possible this performance is a turning point for Seager, but his health has to remain a concern based on his slow start.
More News
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Cranks first spring homer•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Renews contract•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Expects to be ready for Opening Day•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Plays shortstop in B game•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Continuing to DH on Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...